Good Samaritan, other CHI Health hospitals getting drug to treat COVID-19

KEARNEY — On Friday, CHI Health Good Samaritan will join the 13 other CHI Health hospitals and begin infusing qualified, physician-referred patients with Bamlanivimab, an antibody drug that received emergency use authorization from the FDA to help treat COVID-19.

CHI Health received its supply from the federal government, which then was allocated by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The 14-hospital system has supply for 344 infusions across its Nebraska hospitals and 39 doses for patients in Iowa. Critical access hospitals will have access to it.

In order to receive a Bamlanivimab infusion, patients will need a positive COVID-19 test, be at high risk for hospitalization and have a referral from a physician. The patient then will have to consent to the treatment, a CHI Health spokeswoman said Wednesday.