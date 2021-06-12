Good Samaritan ICU nurse understands human touch and a human presence can make all the difference

“Last year I experienced this with my own children being in the hospital,” she said. “I got to see that side of it. For a nurse to take the time and say, this is what’s going on, I’m here, what do you need? Just to let them know that you’re here is so big.”

Cole, who lives in Shelton with her husband and four children, is the type of professional who also understands the healing power of ice cream. One of her coworkers wrote of Cole, “She will hold a hand when it trembles, wipe a tear when it falls but also share in a joke or sneak you a cup of much needed ice cream.”

To be effective in dealing with patients who need intensive care, a nurse must be flexible and compassionate.

“A nurse in the ICU has to be willing to grow, to be open to any situation that may come at them — and be there as much for the patients as the families,” Cole said. “You also need to listen to what patients say, be supportive and really be willing to work with everyone. The ICU is such a team area. We rely on everyone from the doctors to the lab tech to even the housekeepers. There’s not just one person who does all the work in the ICU. We are really a team.”