Good Samaritan ICU nurse understands human touch and a human presence can make all the difference

KEARNEY — “Sometimes in the ICU, things are so busy that patients need to hear someone say, ‘Hey, it’s OK, this is what we’re doing,’” said Whitney Cole.
As an ICU nurse at CHI Health Good Samaritan, Cole understands that a human touch and a human presence can make all the difference during a stressful situation — both for patients, families and her fellow staff members. Her coworkers noted that Cole often has a sense of peacefulness during those challenging moments.
“I’m not sure if they mean that I try to keep calm during a crazy moment or that I sometimes will just sit there and talk to families and tell them what’s going on and what we’re looking forward to,” she said. “I try to see what I can do to help them so it doesn’t feel so chaotic in that moment, so they have a moment of peace.”
Cole tries to answer questions, offer reassurances and provide comfort to patients.
“Sometimes they just need someone to be right there in the moment because they’re going through a scary time or they don’t know what’s happening,” she said. “It can be very overwhelming for them.”
And overwhelming for the families, too.
As for her coworkers in the ICU, Cole knows that the same level of comfort and understanding makes a difference to health care professionals.
“Last year I experienced this with my own children being in the hospital,” she said. “I got to see that side of it. For a nurse to take the time and say, this is what’s going on, I’m here, what do you need? Just to let them know that you’re here is so big.”
Cole, who lives in Shelton with her husband and four children, is the type of professional who also understands the healing power of ice cream. One of her coworkers wrote of Cole, “She will hold a hand when it trembles, wipe a tear when it falls but also share in a joke or sneak you a cup of much needed ice cream.”
To be effective in dealing with patients who need intensive care, a nurse must be flexible and compassionate.
“A nurse in the ICU has to be willing to grow, to be open to any situation that may come at them — and be there as much for the patients as the families,” Cole said. “You also need to listen to what patients say, be supportive and really be willing to work with everyone. The ICU is such a team area. We rely on everyone from the doctors to the lab tech to even the housekeepers. There’s not just one person who does all the work in the ICU. We are really a team.”
Nursing gave Cole the opportunity to help people. She grew up with a father who was quadriplegic and her mother worked as a nurse. Attending a job fair brought to Cole’s attention the many aspects of working in health care.
“I just fell in love with nursing,” she said. “I built up from working on some of the lower level floors to the ICU. Now I don’t know what else I would do for a different job. I have found my love for intensive care.”
Cole acknowledges that the fast and intensive pace of her job feels attractive.
“There are times when I’m thinking, ‘Oh, gosh, oh gosh, what’s next?’” she said. “I get excited for the next thing to come — and I get prepared for it, too. It’s definitely fast paced in the ICU but that’s one of the joys of doing the job. I like that faster routine. And I love that you never know what you’re going to get next. It’s definitely a puzzle you have to figure out.”
Cole might find herself dealing with a patient suffering from a life-threatening heart condition one minute and then dealing with a neurological problem in the next.
“We get a broad group of different situations; and I love that about the ICU,” she said. “It’s not the same thing everyday.”
For Cole who has spent a decade in nursing, part of her love for working in the ICU comes from a certain satisfaction of applying her knowledge to a situation.
“Sometimes it’s like, ‘Oh, gosh, do I know how to do this?’ And then you get in that situation and you’re like, ‘Oh, yes, I know what I need to do next,’” she said. “Like I said, we have a great time so even if I miss a beat, someone else picks up for me. The longer I’ve been in ICU, the more I know how to take care of those special situations.”
And for anyone wondering, Cole’s favorite flavor of ice cream - chocolate.