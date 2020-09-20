Good Samaritan AirCare take Adyn Stevens up in their chopper after his Hawaii helicopter ride gets canceled because of COVID-19

“We had no idea it was going to happen,” Hannah said. “They called us just 45 minutes before it was going to take off. I got Adyson out of school and got everybody loaded and got out to the airport. That helicopter was decorated with fish and all sorts of Hawaiian stuff.”

Flight nurse Steph Sydow said the ride was a surprise for the AirCare crew, too. The chopper flew to Alda Thursday morning to do a meet-and-greet and put its capabilities on display. As they returned to Kearney, Luke Ballmer, a flight nurse, called and said “something was in the works” for Adyn.

Normally AirCare lands and takes off from the roof of Good Samaritan, but Adyn and his family would meet the chopper at Kearney Regional Airport.

“We had 45 minutes,” Sydow said. “We ran to Hobby Lobby and grabbed stuff. We grabbed some fishing string to hang Hawaiian things in the helicopter. I was blowing up mini-fish on the way back.”

When they arrived at the airport, they decorated the chopper. Soon the family arrived. “We put Adyn and his mother and sister in the helicopter,” she said. Sydow put a lei around her neck, too. The chopper lifted off.