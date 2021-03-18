Good Sam staff gets massage chairs from COVID-19 donations

KEARNEY — After a year of the stress and pressure of COVID-19, staff members at CHI Health Good Samaritan finally can put up their feet.

The ribbon was cut Wednesday on three new staff relaxation rooms. Each is equipped with an electronic massage chair, reading material and a compassion fatigue tool kit.

The chairs are available around the clock for staff members to use during breaks, and before and after their shifts.

The rooms are located on the Progressive Care Unit and the main floor near surgery at Good Sam, and at Richard Young Behavioral Health, which is part of CHI Health system.

The project was led by the hospital’s Employee Engagement Team. Funds came from donations given by the public to the Good Samaritan Foundation during the pandemic.

“As COVID-19 surges weighed heavily on everyone’s minds, we needed additional places for our hardworking staff to relax and decompress,” said Stefanie Roper, co-leader of the team. “We understand how important physical, mental and emotional wellness is to employee retention and satisfaction.”

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, team member Tiffany Ritchie said, “Get away from the worries of the day and spend some time focusing on our most important asset: YOU!”