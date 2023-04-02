KEARNEY — In honor of National Donate Life Month, CHI Health will pay tribute to those who have saved lives through the gift of organ, eye and tissue donation.

Hospital staff will raise the Donate Life flag, and offer brief remarks and a prayer, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the flagpole outside the Emergency Department on A Avenue, north of E. 31st Street.

On April 14, the public is asked to wear blue and green in honor of National Donate Life Blue and Green Day.

This will invite people to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor. Anyone over age 16 can register. Join the Donor Registry at liveonnebraska.org/register.

More than 300 people in Nebraska are waiting for an organ donation.

In 2021, the state had 97 deceased organ donors, 35 living organ donors, 583 deceased tissue donors and 297 birth tissue donors (placenta, umbilical cord and amniotic fluid from planned C-sections).

One deceased organ and tissue donor can save and heal up to 100 people. Organs that can be donated are: lungs, heart, liver, pancreas, kidneys and intestines. The tissues that can be donated are: corneas, heart valves, bone, skin, veins and connective tissue.