Good Sam offers low-priced mammogram vouchers in October

KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan will offer reduced-rate mammogram vouchers during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Vouchers priced at $99 redeemable for a 2D mammogram, and $149 redeemable for a 3D mammogram, can be purchased Oct. 1-Oct. 31 by visiting mdsave.com/mammo. Most insurance providers, as well as Medicare, cover annual mammograms for women over 40.

The vouchers must be used within six months of the date of purchase. Payment will be refunded for unused vouchers.

To schedule a screening mammogram, call Good Samaritan at 308-865-7567. Vouchers must be presented at the appointment.

A doctor’s referral is not required for screening mammograms where no signs or symptoms of disease are present. If a new lump or mass has been detected, or other early warning signs of breast cancer are noticed, contact your doctor immediately.

Women are encouraged to talk with their providers about when to have a mammogram. American Cancer Society guidelines for women at average risk for breast cancer include:

Women aged 40-44 can start screening with a mammogram every year.

Women aged 45-54 should get mammograms every year.

Women 55 and older can switch to a mammogram every other year. Screening should continue as long as a woman is in good health and is expected to live at least 10 more years.

The ACS recommends an MRI and a mammogram every year for women over 30 at high risk of breast cancer, including personal history of breast cancer, a strong family history of breast cancer, a genetic mutation known to increase risk of breast cancer (such as in a BRCA gene), and/or chest radiation therapy.

3D mammography is similar to a traditional mammogram, but 3D mammography detects 41 percent more invasive breast cancers and reduces false positives by up to 40 percent.