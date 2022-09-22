Good Sam offers drive-up flu shots Oct. 1

KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan will provide a drive-up flu shot clinic for ages 7 and older Oct. 1.

Shots will be provided 8-10 a.m. in the blue tent in the parking lot at CHI Health Kearney Clinic at 211 W. 33rd St. People are asked to wear masks and remain in their vehicles while clinic staff register patients and administer shots.

To speed up the process, pre-registration is strongly preferred by calling the clinic at 308-865-2141. Pre-registration paperwork can be found online at chihealth.com/flu. It should be brought to the drive-up event in order to save valuable time during the process.

With the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC recommends everyone six months and older get an annual flu vaccine. Flu shots for those between 6 months old and 7 years old are available by appointment (308-865-2141) or walk-in at the CHI Health Kearney Clinic at 211 W. 33rd St.

Most insurance plans and Medicare cover the flu vaccine at no charge.

For more information, go to CHIhealth.com/flu.