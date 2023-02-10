KEARNEY – For the fourth consecutive year, CHI Health Good Samaritan has been named one of the 250 best hospitals in America by Healthgrades, a site used by Americans to find a doctor or hospital.

Healthgrades announced the recipients of the 2023 America’s Best Hospitals awards and state rankings last month. Good Sam was ranked in the top 5% of hospitals nationwide for superior clinical performance. Only three Nebraska hospitals received this recognition.

In addition, Good Samaritan was named one of the 100 best hospitals for overall clinical excellence in several specialty areas, including cardiac care, coronary intervention, critical care, gastrointestinal care and gastrointestinal surgery.

It also received awards of excellence for stroke care and surgical care.

To determine the top 250 U.S. hospitals, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance in 31 of the most common procedures and conditions at nearly 4,500 hospitals.

Healthgrades also measured the hospitals across 18 key specialty areas to identify the highest-ranking hospitals in 32 eligible states.

Just three other Nebraska hospitals made the list. Others include CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha, a sister hospital to Good Sam, and Faith Regional Health Services and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, both in Norfolk.

To view the complete list of America’s Best Hospitals, visit www.healthgrades.com/quality/americas-best-hospitals.

For more information on how Healthgrades determined this year’s award recipients, visit: www.healthgrades.com/quality/specialty-state-ranking-award-recipients-methodology.