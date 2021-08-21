Good Sam looks back at pandemic struggles, teamwork eased the strain

KEARNEY — Historic. Scary. Educational. Challenging. Creativity.
That’s how CHI Health Good Samaritan President Mike Schnieders describes the past year, one of the most stressful since he became president of Good Sam in 2010.
Kimber Bonner, R.N., vice president of patient services and Good Sam’s chief nursing officer, opted for a single word: teamwork. “Teams of people came together that you might have thought would never be a team,” she said.
As COVID-19 rises again — 150 new cases were confirmed in the Two Rivers Public Health Department in the past week — hospitals may rely on the teamwork and practices that got them through the pandemic before.
“People had no idea what health care providers were facing,” Schnieders said. “Nothing like this has happened since the 1918 flu pandemic. We were learning as we went along.”
Daily meetings
Both Schnieders and Bonner said many people did not fully comprehend COVID until they came to the hospital “and saw a team of six people turning a patient over so they don’t die. People who had never seen that were seeing it,” Bonner said.
Employees from all over the hospital converged on COVID-19 floors to help answer the phone, clean, fetch supplies and help employees in and out of their own PPE.
COVID patients were put in units on the second or third floors on the West Tower because “it was easier for the staff to be in a single hot zone,” she added.
Throughout the pandemic, all department heads and key administrators held an hourlong “incident command” meeting every weekday morning. The team kept track of medical supplies, pharmacy needs and drug therapies.
“We’d talk about what we need today, what we might need tonight, supplies and PPE. Did we get the shipment that was sent yesterday?” Bonner said.
Staffing shortage
Staffing was a concern, Bonner added. “We’d tell leaders from every department, ‘You might be able to help us out.’ Nobody could leave the room until we got every slot filled for night and tomorrow.”
Many people worked extra hours, often 10-12 hours a day, whatever was needed. “They were all doing as much as they could,” she said.
New nursing graduates were thrown into the mix. “They didn’t know what to expect, but they jumped right in,” Bonner said. Traveling nurses were brought in as well. “Our frontline workers were working long hours, and we didn’t want our staff working a bunch of extra shifts when they were stressed,” Bonner said.
ICU nurses who cared for twice as many patients as they normally did were supported by nurses from the PCU. “We had lots of ancillary staff; anyone who could do clinical duties helped deal with a patient in one way or another,” she said.
As for the hard-to-find yellow PPE, called “bunny suits,” Bonner said, “we actually bought material and found people who could make them, but then we couldn’t find the elastic. We’d put out a call for elastic and give everything to seamstresses who could make them.” She said it was all part of creating a safe environment.
The staff also took great pains to ensure that they did not take COVID home to their families. Good Sam purchased extra scrubs for its staff and let them shower at the hospital before they went home.
Emotional stresses
Since visitors were prohibited in the hospital, staff members became primary emotional support for patients, too.
“We were their only support in their last moments,” Bonner said. “Respiratory therapists were right there in the thick of it.”
Last October, CHI Health became one of the first hospital systems in the state to allow families to visit COVID patients, Family members were required to wear PPE during their visits. “These were scary times, but being able to have family together during these times was a comfort to everyone,” she added.
Meanwhile, Bonner posted de-stressing tips for her staff on the website. The hospital created a small room with a massage chair where staff members could rest briefly during the day. “Stress relief is still something we have to focus on. It’s still a big struggle,” Bonner said.
Not unexpectedly, some employees resigned because they worried about passing COVID on to their families. Others retired early.
“We never want to say the pandemic was routine,” Schnieders said, but the hospital staff learned to deal with the pressure and the stress as the pandemic bore down.
Vaccines at last
When vaccines arrived late last year, pressure eased a bit. Vaccines provided hope, Schnieders and Bonner both said. All employees in all 14 CHI Health hospitals must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.
However, COVID continues, and caring for COVID-19 patients has become a routine part of the frontline staff’s daily work.
“My job, then and now, was to be a cheerleader, to be there for support, to find out what needs each floor had and finding the resources. I tried to keep people’s spirits up,” said Bonner, a 23-year Good Sam employee.
Schnieders added, “The majority of our people put their shoulders to the grindstone.” He and Bonner said the Good Sam family deeply appreciated the bounty of public support, from sidewalk chalk art to parades to meals brought in for the staff.
“No matter what challenge we had, we faced it. It was a proud moment,” Bonner said. “ We’d ask, ‘How do we do this?’ We learned a lot. Whatever the future holds, we’ll handle it.”