Good Sam looks back at pandemic struggles, teamwork eased the strain

COVID patients were put in units on the second or third floors on the West Tower because “it was easier for the staff to be in a single hot zone,” she added.

Throughout the pandemic, all department heads and key administrators held an hourlong “incident command” meeting every weekday morning. The team kept track of medical supplies, pharmacy needs and drug therapies.

“We’d talk about what we need today, what we might need tonight, supplies and PPE. Did we get the shipment that was sent yesterday?” Bonner said.

Staffing shortage

Staffing was a concern, Bonner added. “We’d tell leaders from every department, ‘You might be able to help us out.’ Nobody could leave the room until we got every slot filled for night and tomorrow.”

Many people worked extra hours, often 10-12 hours a day, whatever was needed. “They were all doing as much as they could,” she said.

New nursing graduates were thrown into the mix. “They didn’t know what to expect, but they jumped right in,” Bonner said. Traveling nurses were brought in as well. “Our frontline workers were working long hours, and we didn’t want our staff working a bunch of extra shifts when they were stressed,” Bonner said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}