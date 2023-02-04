KEARNEY – CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation is accepting applications until April 1 for its annual Safe Teen Driver Education Scholarship program.

Kearney students currently enrolled in grades 8-12 who wish to participate in the Nebraska Safety Center Driver Education summer course are encouraged to apply.

Applications are accepted once per calendar year and preference is given to those with financial need.

To apply or for more information, visit CHIhealth.com/SafeTeenDriver.

To learn more about the course, visit unk.edu/offices/safetycenter.