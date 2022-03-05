Good Sam AirCare: 40 years flying high

KEARNEY — Kimberly Kriger Riggert was just five hours old when she became the first patient transported in what was then the Good Samaritan Hospital AirCare helicopter on March 4, 1982.

She needed immediate life-saving surgery because she had been born at Good Sam with her intestines, liver and other internal organs on the outside of her body, a condition called omphalocele. Normally, an ambulance would have sped her to Children’s Memorial Hospital in Omaha, but heavy snow had closed the interstate, so Good Samaritan called in its new helicopter. The 181-mile flight would be its very first.

Good Sam’s AirCare service marked its 40th anniversary Friday, and for Kimberly’s father John Kriger, who now lives near Riverdale, memories of that first flight are still fresh.

He and his wife Vicky lived on Kearney’s east side, near the old-drive-in theater. As Kriger pulled out of the driveway that morning to take Vicky to her scheduled C-section at Good Samaritan, he got stuck in the snow.

“After we got out, I heard that the interstate was closed from York to Omaha. I didn’t think too much about that, but as I was sitting in the waiting room, pediatrician Dr. Kenton Shaffer came in and said, ‘You have a new daughter, and we need to get her to Omaha. We have a helicopter that I’d like to fly her in.’ What could I say?”

The helicopter landed in the hospital’s north parking lot, but it had to wait for the weather to clear in Omaha before it could take off. As it waited, doctors brought the infant to John. Vicky was still in recovery.

“I got to hold her for a minute or two,” Kriger said. “Then they put her back into the incubator and got her ready to go in the helicopter.” Boarding along with tiny Kimberly were Dr. Dennis Edwards and nurse Syndie Brueggemann (now Beavers.) The pilot was Ron Rodgers, who also owned the chopper.

“I stood there watching that helicopter take off,” Kriger said. “I just hoped everything would work out.”

He didn’t know it, but Edwards had never flown in a medical helicopter before, either. “The main concerns were making sure all the equipment would fit in the helicopter and still give us adequate access to the infants we treated,” he said.

Later that afternoon, as Kriger sat in Vicky’s hospital room, he saw Edwards and Bruggemann dressed in flight gear coming down the hospital hallway. Just then, his phone rang. It was the doctor in Omaha who did the surgery. “He said Kimberly was going to be just fine,” he said.

‘There’s your helicopter’

The helicopter was referenced, at first, as simply “The Good Samaritan.” Around June 1983, it was referred to as AirCare in the Heligram, a quarterly flight services newsletter that circulated at the time. That name stuck.

As Kimberly grew up, her parents would stop and point whenever they saw that helicopter overhead. “They would say, ‘That’s your helicopter.’ It was interesting, but I didn’t know much about it,” Riggert said.

She grew up, became a nurse and first worked in the NICU at Children’s Hospital in Omaha. As she learned about the helicopter, she became fascinated with it, so she applied to become a flight nurse.

She served as a flight nurse at Children’s from 2009 until 2018, when the demands of her husband and three children, now aged 9, 6 and 2, conflicted with the around-the-clock hours of that job. Now living in Waverly, she is a school nurse at Maxey Elementary in Lincoln.

AirCare grows up

Good Sam’s AirCare service was launched in 1982 as a partnership between Good Sam and the Rodgers Helicopter Service of Kearney, owned by Rodgers. That first helicopter that carried Riggert to Omaha was an orange Fairchild-Hiller FH 1100.

AirCare is the longest-operating original air ambulance service in Nebraska and the first service outside of Omaha. Two air services were launched in Omaha before AirCare, but they are no longer in operation.

For its first five months, the service flew only infants, but it added patients of all ages after becoming fully operational on July 21, 1982. That first year, it completed 55 transports, mostly newborns. In 2021, AirCare completed 344 missions.

The 10-year-old Bell429 helicopter used today is the seventh in the history of the program. It is owned by Rodgers Helicopter Service. Apollo MedFlight provides operational support and resources for it at Kearney Regional Airport.

AirCare has up to three seats for Good Sam’s medical crew and a stretcher ready with items such as a portable ventilator, a video laryngoscope and a machine called a Lucas device, which performs CPR and frees the medical crew to tend to patients.

Safety first

AirCare’s top concern is safety, followed by speed. The average air speed of the Bell429 is 170 to 174 miles per hour. It can get to Broken Bow in 20 minutes, North Platte in 30 minutes and Ogallala in 55 minutes, roughly one-third the driving time.

The AirCare coverage area includes, but is not limited to, central Nebraska west to McCook, north to South Dakota and south into Kansas. In 2021, it took patients to hospitals in Denver and South Dakota and the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

Because Good Samaritan has the only Level II trauma center between Lincoln and Scottsbluff, about 65 percent of AirCare flights bring patients to Kearney. The remaining flights take patients, once stabilized, to Omaha, Lincoln, Denver or Kansas City and beyond.

“We’re able to do what we do as a flight team thanks to forward-thinking individuals who wanted to provide leading-edge emergency care to the vast area we serve,” Kyla Trumble, an R.N. and flight nurse, said. “We are here when you need us. That’s a legacy we’re proud to carry forward for the next 40 years and beyond.”

Edwards, now vice president of Medical Operations at Good Sam, recalls AirCare’s early days. “Lifesaving care was now available in minutes, but it took lots of dedicated people to get the program off the ground. Emergency medicine was still in its infancy. We were honored to provide air transport to help further the advancements already happening in central Nebraska,” he added.

Kriger still remembers his daughter’s “little bit of red hair, as red as it could be,” when he and Vicky visited her at Children’s in Omaha after her life-saving surgery 40 years ago. Fifteen years ago, on AirCare’s 25th anniversary, Kriger, Kimberly and Vicky, who has since passed away, were invited to take a ride in the helicopter.

“It was just a 15-minute ride, but kind of fun. We got to fly around Kearney,” he said. “It hard to believe that it’s been 40 years since that very first flight.”