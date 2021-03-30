'Good friends:' Ravenna sisters make pets, have a love for bucket calves

There is a limit to how many bucket calves the Herverts can care for at one time. Carrie recalled one group of nine they called “the fab five and fantastic four.”

The Herverts have sold some bucket calves when the numbers got too high, but also have been given some by neighbors who know of Lainey’s and Aubree’s reputations for loving bucket calves.

Aubree even bought one from a neighbor last spring.

She said each calf gets a full bottle of milk replacer in the morning and at night. Carrie usually does the morning feedings on school days.

Even at a month old in early January, Elvis and Primrose were being introduced to a little sweet feed, which is a mix of oats, corn and molasses, to begin the process of weaning them to solid food.

The girls usually share bucket calf responsibilities.

This winter, Lainey always has fed Elvis and Aubree has fed Primrose because the calves needed different nipples with different milk flows. The sisters also monitor their calves’ general health.

They are old enough and experienced enough to know that most pet bucket calves will be sold. It’s hard to see them go, Aubree said, “especially the ones we like the most and the friendliest ones.”