Golf anywhere in world from Kearney at Birdies and Brews

KEARNEY — Imagine the opportunity to play the best golf courses in the nation, regardless of the weather and without traveling any farther than Birdies and Brews at 5915 Second Ave. in Kearney.

“It’s a golf simulator and bar,” said Lonnie Lindner, one of the co-owners of the business. “We have three simulators and all three of them have 70 courses available for people to play. We also have about 10 to 12 arcade games for the less avid golfers.”

Patrons can play putt-putt golf, cornhole, beer pong, skeet ball, short chipping games. Birdies and Brews, co-owned by Lindner and his nephew Tylor Vose, includes a handful of skill-based games.

“All of the simulator golf courses have a driving range,” Lindner said. “The simulator can give you complete feedback on your clubs, your head speed, your ball speed, angle, backspin, side spin, average carry distance, average rollout. It’s a good way to work on your game and to see what you’re doing with your various clubs.”

Two golfers can play nine holes in about an hour, costing about $20 per person.

“That’s about a third less than you could play at any course in town,” Lindner said. “And you can play 365 days a year.”

The golf simulators use high-tech sensors that provide golfers of all levels the best experience possible. Courses include some of the most famous ones like Pebble Beach, Old Saint Andrews or Whistling Straits. Birdies and Brews helps golfers to perfect their game but it also works as a substitute for the traditional golf experience.

“We finished up our fall league before Christmas and we’re now doing our winter league,” Lindner said.

The simulators at the family-owned, locally owned business allow Lindner to set up an individual profile for a player.

“If they know that outdoors they can hit their seven iron 175 yards, I can tweak their profile so they are hitting it 175 yards here as well. It will translate straight across. You hit your drivers, your fairway woods, your irons, your chip, your putt — just like the play on a regular golf course. The big thing is that I can literally play nine holes in less than 20 minutes by myself. I’m not a great golfer by any stretch.”

The simulators cut out the need for a golf cart and can trim the time down to just the most fun part of golfing.

“You don’t lose any balls; they’re always right there,” Lindner said. “We have maybe six or eight groups that come in once a week, have a few drinks, sit and relax — and talk. On a normal golf course, it’s a lot more difficult. In the best case, there are two of you in a cart. Here, if you have five people golfing, you’re all sitting there together. It’s a lot more social from that perspective than regular golf.”

With hours stretching until 10 p.m. most nights and midnight on Friday and Saturday, golfers can play when then it’s dark outside.