'God is moving:' Growth coming fast for Kearney's Calvary Church

KEARNEY — With a chuckle, Spencer Parish says his church is a bit “rough around the edges.”

“Hardly anything we do is very polished,” he said. “I bumped into a musical instrument on stage, and I apologized to the instrument. That kind of thing is just normal for us.”

He added, “I have done just about everything I could to screw up our efforts here, but God is working anyway.”

Parish, 33, is the pastor at Calvary Church, which opened at 2106 Central Ave. in February 2018. Just 12 people attended its first service, but now an average of 70 people come every Sunday.

Attendance grew so quickly that camp chairs sometimes had to be set up to seat all the worshippers.

“Most of them are new to town. We had a family from California that came during COVID. Another family moved here from North Dakota,” he said. “We have people whose churches closed permanently during COVID, and a lot of university students, too.”

Growth has come so fast that Calvary is now doing a bit of renovation. It has moved a wall 10 feet so it can add a second restroom (“one restroom for 70 people can be a problem”) along with a mother’s room and a nursery.

“Ten feet doesn’t sound like much, but it made quite a bit of difference,” Parish said. The new room for mothers has a one-way window so they can watch the worship service while nursing or tending to fussy babies.

The church has moved the small stage where music and preaching take place. It went from the west wall to the south wall and soon will be reset along the north wall. Also, the church will replace its padded chairs with pews it recently purchased from a small church outside Kearney that closed. The pews will boost seating capacity from 90 to 120.

Parish and his wife Lauren believed God called them to Kearney when they arrived in 2017 to set up Calvary Church. Graduates of Chadron High School and Wayne State College, they came by way of Colorado, where Parish earned his master of divinity degree from Denver Seminary. He had felt called to the ministry while in college.

In Denver, they had joined Calvary Church, a joyful non-denominational congregation with 6,000 members. In 2016, Calvary leaders asked Parish and his wife to plant the first Calvary congregation in Nebraska. They agreed.

“I was born and raised in Chadron. We loved Colorado, but Nebraska is home. We knew we wanted to move back to Nebraska, and we wanted to move to a college town because college was a formative time in our lives. That’s when I became a Christian, and Lauren, too,” he said.

In Kearney, they saw a need for another church, especially south of the Union Pacific tracks.

“God shaped us in Denver. There we gained a heart for the forgotten and neglected. There’s a lot of that in the southern part of Kearney. We struggled to find a place south of the tracks,” he said.

He had no success, so when the Central Avenue location opened, he took it. Parish, Lauren and then-co-pastor Bryton Schulenberg and his wife Katherine turned that storefront into a place for worship and opened the church in early 2017.

Parish loves the downtown location, especially its visibility. He calls it “good middle ground.”

Kearney’s Calvary was the 14th church, and the first in Nebraska, in the now 27-member Calvary Family of Churches. Calvary is also part of the Southern Baptist Convention and an offshoot of that, the Oregon Trail Baptist Association.

Along with Sunday services, Parish offers three midweek small groups of about 20 people each. These are intergenerational, on purpose: “It’s good to spend time with people from different life stages and backgrounds,” he said.

He also leads a class on preaching for about 10 young men. They write sermons, practice in front of each other and critique the presentations. “Some will go on to become pastors or ‘church planters,’ but even if they never work as a pastor full time, I am a big believer in lay elders who serve the church,” he said.

Lauren pitches in, too.

She helps lead Sunday worship, leads women’s groups and plans events. They have a daughter, Juliet, 7, and a new puppy.

About his Sunday gaffes, Parish just grins. “I almost can’t get through a sermon without saying something embarrassing. More than once, I’ve set my Bible on a music stand up front. The music stand tips backward and the Bible falls off,” he said.

“I’ve learned here what I already knew, that God uses crooked sticks to draw straight lines. I’ve done just about everything wrong, but despite my mistakes, He is working anyway. I just want to teach people to love Jesus. I feel like I don’t know what I’m doing, but God is moving. I’m just along for the ride.”