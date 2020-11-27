‘God didn’t want me yet’: UNK employee Kenny Van Horn recovering from COVID-19

Doctors told Patty to stay positive, but prepare for the worst.

“It was like a really bad roller-coaster ride,” she said.

Because of health regulations, Patty wasn’t allowed to visit her husband in the hospital. They talked a few times on the phone and through FaceTime before Van Horn started receiving oxygen therapy to feed his starving lungs.

After a week in the progressive care unit, he was transferred to intensive care.

“It was just a continued decline,” Patty said.

Van Horn’s condition worsened as the virus attacked his heart, kidneys and other organs. Then he developed pneumonia.

Doctors responded with an arsenal of treatments – remdesivir, convalescent plasma, antibiotics, steroids. He received increased oxygen therapy and was eventually placed on a ventilator.

Patty, who never experienced any COVID-19 symptoms, begged hospital staff to let her see her ailing husband.

“I was the pesky wife who just kept calling. I think I ruffled a few feathers, I’ll be honest, but that’s just who I am,” she said with a smile that masked the frustration she felt.