'Go Be the Light:' Kearney woman writes book in honor of late husband

Bennett’s students have rung bells at Christmas at the Salvation Army kettle at J.C. Penney at Hilltop Mall. They have visited CountryHouse Residence for Memory Care. They have sent cards to veterans and given food to people in need.

“I want to make sure they know how important it is to be the light to other people,” she said.

When she taught her students remotely due to COVID in 2020, they would wear their bright “Be the Light” T-shirts for their virtual lessons.

Be kind postcards

After Scott’s death, Bennett wanted to do something special with donations made in his memory. She sent $25, each, to 500 people and asked them to use that $25 to spread love and kindness. She then invited them to send her a postcard explaining how they spent that money.

Dozens of cards were returned. People donated to charity. They sent money to a preschool to buy books. They donated to medical foundations and gave flowers to nurses.

“The list goes on and on. I read these and I just cry,” she said.

Bennett put all the cards in a scrapbook and took it to school to show her pupils.