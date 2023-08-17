KEARNEY — Registration is now open for Light Up the Night for Mental Health Glow 5K Run/Walk on Sept. 8 at Yanney Park at 2020 W. 11th St.

Sponsored by CHI Health Richard Young Behavioral Health, the annual event helps raise mental health awareness, supports recovery and encourages mental health resilience.

Check-in begins at 6 p.m. in the park’s south parking lot, with the race starting at 7 p.m.

The event, celebrating its 10th anniversary, includes professional timing provided by Timer Guys, a live DJ to kick-off the race and prizes for the top three finishers. Additional prizes will be awarded for best glow attire, best energy and best group effort to support mental health.

Speaking before the race will be Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh; Renae Zimmer, Central Nebraska LOSS (Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors); Janelle Brock, Department of Veteran Affairs; Tammy Fiola, peer mental health survivor; and Zack Swanson, substance use survivor in recovery.

Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome. Participants age 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult, and participants age 17 and younger must have signed parent/guardian consent.

Participants who register by Aug. 31 will receive a T-shirt and personal glow items. Entry is $25 plus fees. Day-of-race registrants are also welcome.

To pre-register visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NE/Kearney/LightUptheNightforMentalHealth5k

Proceeds benefit the Richard Young fund at the CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation. This fund provides medication, transportation, clothing and other basic needs for adult and youth behavioral health patients from across the state.

For questions or further information, call 308-865-2234.