Glass artist Tyler Kimball to showcase craft at UNK events

KEARNEY – Kansas City-based glass artist Tyler Kimball will visit the University of Nebraska at Kearney next week to conduct demonstrations for UNK students and the public.

Kimball’s demonstrations are scheduled for 3:35-5:30 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday in the UNK glass studio, located in Room 306B inside the Fine Arts Building.

He will also present a public lecture 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Fine Arts Building Room 312. All events are free to attend.

Glass has been Kimball’s main medium since 1999. He worked as a glass artist in Seattle and Portland, Oregon, before returning to his hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, where he owns and operates Monarch Glass Studio.

His work has been displayed in galleries and museums internationally, and he has public art installed across the country. Kimball has been invited to several colleges and institutions as a visiting artist, including the Museum of Glass in Tacoma, Washington, and Salem State University, where his work is part of the permanent collection.

Kimball works with transparency and line-play to achieve motion and pattern in his glass. He is always pushing the limits of color, pattern and shape.