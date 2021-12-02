Give Where You Live starts off strong in Kearney, donations will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. tonight

KEARNEY — The ninth annual Give Where You Live is off and running.

By 7:30 a.m. this morning, $138,341 had been donated to the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s 24-hour giving campaign. The effort runs through 11:59 p.m. tonight.

By 8 a.m., that total had surpassed $142,000.

“It started well. Early giving was strong this year,” said Judi Sickler president and CEO of the foundation. Within a minute of the event’s start at midnight, $112,829 had been tallied in online gifts that had been accepted since Nov. 4, but not counted until today.

Gifts can be made online at givewhereyoulive.net or delivered in person to the foundation at 412 W. 48th St. Donors who prefer to remain in their cars can call the foundation at 308-237-3114 to have a volunteer pick up the gift from their cars.

The effort will benefit 185 nonprofits in Buffalo and Kearney counties.

As of 7:30 a.m., the Loper Wrestling Legacy Fund had collected the most donations, followed, in order, by the Kearney Family YMCA capital campaign, Make-a-Wish Foundation, K-9 Freeks Dog Rescue and the Family Advocacy Network.