Give Where You Live raises a record $1.3M, rising above 2020's trials

KEARNEY — COVID-19, lost jobs and a sagging economy.
Kearney area residents rose above that Thursday and donated a record $1,315,316 to the Kearney Area Community Foundations’ eighth annual Give Where You Live event.
Donors hit the $1 million mark at exactly 8 p.m. Thursday, and the event still had three hours and 59 minutes to go. The total was $100,00 more than last year’s $1.2 million, or a 9.3% increase.
“I’m thrilled,” Judi Sickler, president and CEO of KACF, bubbled just minutes after the 24-hour event ended in the early hours this morning.
“We felt relief that we hit a million dollars, and as the total kept climbing, it turned into joy. We couldn’t have a party in the office due to COVID, so it wasn’t as high-energy as it’s been in other years, but when it was over, we all exhaled. We wanted to provide a collective gift to the community,” she said.
Faith Christian School led the effort with $111,101 received from 6,353 donors. “We’re ecstatic.” Aaron Peterson, the school’s principal, said this morning. “The biggest thing for us is just the community - the individual teachers, students and the families and our amazing volunteers. None of this would be possible without them, and that’s been huge.”
He also gave a big thumbs-up to KACF and its mission. “We just love being part of the community. Another part is our mission, I think. We equip students to be Christ-like leaders. We want them to be excellent in academics, in their spiritual walk, and in social and physical skills. We give glory to God for all those blessings.”
Second highest fundraiser was the Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department, with $81,585. Third was the Yanney Heritage Park Foundation, which received $66,964 toward its new botanical gardens.
Last year, Sickler had promised to do a cartwheel if the $1 million figure was reached. She made no such promise this year, but she was cautiously optimistic. She wore a Santa Claus hat all day.
Due to COVID, the 10 KACF staff members and volunteers who tallied and registered donations were spread out in the building’s two conference rooms. “We were very careful about masks, spreading out, wearing gloves. We wiped things down. We took a lot of extra effort making sure everybody stayed safe,” she said.
Sicker had arrived at the office at 5:15 a.m. Thursday to serve coffee to volunteers who decorated a Kearney Trolley in the KACF parking lot so that donors could drive up and hand KACF board members a check without getting out of their cars. In return, each donor received an individually wrapped Christmas tree cookie.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s going well,” board member Jan Rodehorst said in the early afternoon. She held a clipboard on which she wrote details of the giver and the donation.
In recent weeks, as COVID spiked, Sickler had worried that the pandemic might deter donations. Nonprofits, civic groups, churches and other organizations had worked hard since March to aid people and businesses hurt by the economic fallout of COVID-19.
As in previous years, KACF set up online giving to allow people to donate from home, but for the first time, KACF offered to pick up donations at people’s homes. Three such requests were made, according to Jasmine Thompson, marketing director.
KACF had taken online donations for GWYL since Nov. 5, but it did not record them until midnight Thursday. Just 11 minutes into the 24-hour event, 747 people had given $91,376 to 135 organizations through online donations, and the race was on.The Give Where You Live website updated totals practically by the second.
At 7:22 a.m., 928 donors had given $103,708 to 141 of the 178 participating nonprofits.
By 7:50 a.m., that jumped to $108,853 from 983 donors to 142 organizations.
The early leader was Free Thinking Ministries, which, by 7:22 a.m., had collected $16,127 from 19 individual donors, but by 11 a.m. a new leader emerged: the Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department.
By 11:28 p.m., 2,025 people had donated $395,129 to 172 organizations.
By 2 p.m., 2,949 people had given $562,818 to 174 organizations.
At 3:23 p.m., the total was $666,141 given by 3,488 people to 175 organizations.
At 5:49 p.m. 4,256 donors had given $837,595 to 176 organizations.
On it went. That million-dollar mark came at 8 p.m. Only one of the 178 participating nonprofits received no donations.
“We’re just thrilled that Kearney met the challenge,” Sickler said. “We thought last year’s $1.2 million was amazing. What an impact.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.