Give Where You Live raises a record $1.3M, rising above 2020's trials

KEARNEY — COVID-19, lost jobs and a sagging economy.

Kearney area residents rose above that Thursday and donated a record $1,315,316 to the Kearney Area Community Foundations’ eighth annual Give Where You Live event.

Donors hit the $1 million mark at exactly 8 p.m. Thursday, and the event still had three hours and 59 minutes to go. The total was $100,00 more than last year’s $1.2 million, or a 9.3% increase.

“I’m thrilled,” Judi Sickler, president and CEO of KACF, bubbled just minutes after the 24-hour event ended in the early hours this morning.

“We felt relief that we hit a million dollars, and as the total kept climbing, it turned into joy. We couldn’t have a party in the office due to COVID, so it wasn’t as high-energy as it’s been in other years, but when it was over, we all exhaled. We wanted to provide a collective gift to the community,” she said.

Faith Christian School led the effort with $111,101 received from 6,353 donors. “We’re ecstatic.” Aaron Peterson, the school’s principal, said this morning. “The biggest thing for us is just the community - the individual teachers, students and the families and our amazing volunteers. None of this would be possible without them, and that’s been huge.”