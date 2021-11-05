Give where You Live online giving open now through Dec.2

KEARNEY — Online gifts are welcome now for the ninth annual Give where You Live, the annual one-day fundraising effort by the Kearney Area Community Foundation.

Gifts can be given online from now through Dec. 2, the day of the event. This year’s theme is “The Joy of Giving.”

“That provides extra meaning this year as the pandemic continues. Our world as we know it has changed, but community philanthropy and the joy of giving can, and does, prosper, especially in this generous community,” Judy Sickler, president and chief executive officer of KACF, said.

The event will raise money for 186 local non-profits. Since it began in 2013, donors have given more than $6.5 million. Gifts of stock are welcome, too.

Last year, despite the pandemic, a record $1,325,551 was raised for local nonprofits. Sickler hopes that record can be broken.

Top three recipients last year were:

- Faith Christian School, $111,201

- Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department, $81,710

- Yanney Heritage Park Foundation, $67,264.

To donate or learn more, visit www.givewhereyoulive.net