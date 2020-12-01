Give Where You Live hopes to bring 'Brighter Tomorrows' this year

KEARNEY — Few would argue that 2020 has been a challenging year, least of all Judi Sickler, the president and CEO of the Kearney Area Community Foundation.
“But it would be great to end it on a high note,” Sickler said.
KACF hopes that will happen Thursday when the eighth annual Give Where You Live event kicks off at midnight. The 24-hour fundraiser will benefit 178 nonprofits in the Kearney area. It ends at 11:59 p.m.
While KACF does not set public goals, “it would be fantastic to hit $1 million again,” Sickler added. Donors have surpassed that million-dollar mark twice — with $1,203,454 last year and $1,040,784 in 2018.
This year’s theme is “Brighter Tomorrows,” which has poignant meaning as the 9-month-old COVID-19 pandemic shows little sign of slowing down.
Many participating nonprofits have been feeding and housing people who have lost jobs or had their incomes slashed by the effects of COVID-19. Others have lost their primary sources of income when they had to cancel fundraisers and special events.
“Our donors are educated. They know how the pandemic has affected our community and our nonprofits,” Sickler said.
KACF will have relatively touchless giving methods this year. Donors can drop off donations at the Kearney Trolley that will be parked 8 a.m.-7 p.m. in the KACF parking lot at 412 W. 48th St. Cookies will be served, too.
Or, donors can give online at givewhereyoulive.net. KACF board members even will pick up checks at donors’ homes.
Support Local Journalism
Give Where You Live began with 99 nonprofits in 2013. It set a modest $250,000 goal but the public surpassed that by giving $453,214, and GWYL was off and running. The number of nonprofits rises every year, and annual gifts have nearly tripled. It has raised $5.2 million since it began.
This year, 16 nonprofits are first-time participants. They range from the Elm Creek Veterans Memorial Fund, the Forever Pink Foundation and the Kearney Little Free Pantry. Two Rivers Public Health Department, which tracks cases of COVID-19 in seven area counties, is on the list, too.
“There is always something new because there are always emerging needs,” Sickler said. “We are also getting more participation from groups outside the city limits. It is exciting to see how this event is spreading to the more rural communities.”
Throughout the day, unique monetary prizes will be awarded to nonprofits for a host of reasons, such as the one with the most out-of-state donors, and ones with the most — or the least — individual donors at various times of day.
Any nonprofit is welcome to participate as long as 80% of the funds it raises will stay in the Kearney area. Their only cost is a processing fee of 2.5%, one of the lowest in the nation among similar events.
“This is the perfect year to be more generous. We are already getting calls indicating that donors are digging deep into their pockets, and into their hearts, to make a difference this year,” Sickler said Monday.
Donors can give in a variety of ways, including gifts of grain, stock, IRAs, real estate or writing a check. For details, visit kearneyfoundation.org/current-funds, or call KACF at 308-237-3114.
Sickler said other nonprofit giving days across the state have been strong this year, and she hopes Kearney’s will be strong as well.
“This is a great year to be extra generous. A lot of nonprofits need financial support due to this pandemic. Many are counting on Give Where You Live to continue with their level of service,” she said.
KACF makes nothing off of the event. Instead, it spends thousands of dollars in platform fees, prizes and advertising to host the effort. “This is our gift to the community,” Sickler said.
For more information, visit givewhereyoulive.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.