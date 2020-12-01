Give Where You Live hopes to bring 'Brighter Tomorrows' this year

Or, donors can give online at givewhereyoulive.net. KACF board members even will pick up checks at donors’ homes.

Give Where You Live began with 99 nonprofits in 2013. It set a modest $250,000 goal but the public surpassed that by giving $453,214, and GWYL was off and running. The number of nonprofits rises every year, and annual gifts have nearly tripled. It has raised $5.2 million since it began.

This year, 16 nonprofits are first-time participants. They range from the Elm Creek Veterans Memorial Fund, the Forever Pink Foundation and the Kearney Little Free Pantry. Two Rivers Public Health Department, which tracks cases of COVID-19 in seven area counties, is on the list, too.

“There is always something new because there are always emerging needs,” Sickler said. “We are also getting more participation from groups outside the city limits. It is exciting to see how this event is spreading to the more rural communities.”

Throughout the day, unique monetary prizes will be awarded to nonprofits for a host of reasons, such as the one with the most out-of-state donors, and ones with the most — or the least — individual donors at various times of day.