Give Where You Live excited for its upcoming 10th year

KEARNEY — Give Where You Live, Kearney Area Community Foundation’s 24-hour fundraising marathon, won't begin until midnight Dec. 1, but the foundation held a sneak preview Thursday afternoon and invited donors to make online gifts now.

"This is a most generous community. This will be our 10th year for Give Where You Live, and over the past nine years, we've raised $8 million," Judi Sickler, the KACF president and CEO, told the crowd.

The gathering recognized members of the KACF's Edison Society, its most generous givers, but it also was a prelude to GWYL. The event will run midnight to 11:59 p.m. Dec. 1, but online gifts can be made now at www.givewhereyoulive.net.

Jonathan Nikkula, a KACF board member, told the crowd, “Each year, I budget what I will give to charity, but I get to the Give Where You Live website, I want to give to all of them. I stay pretty busy, but when I was asked to be on the foundation board, there was no way I could say no. Your gifts allow nonprofits to go above and beyond.”

Sickler said 56 of the nonprofits have been part of GWYL for its entire 10 years. She invited representatives from four of those organizations to speak briefly.

Carson Rowh compared participating in GWYL to a “birthday surprise." He is past president and current board member of Kearney Whitewater, which has created whitewater rafting opportunities in Kearney.

His nonprofit was unsure of what to expect from GWYL that first year, “but it was like turning on the lights at a party and finding out there’s a whole group of people there. Without Give Where You Live, we’d be half a decade behind where we are,” he said.

Jamie Vetter is director of the Family Advocacy Network, which primarily investigates sex abuse crimes involving children. She said FAN has just five employees in its collective three offices, and “we were blown away by the amount we received” the first year of Give Where You Live.

"We don't have the capacity to fundraise like this,” she said. “I don't know what we would do if this funding wasn’t there.”

Steve Barth, executive director of Crane River Theater, said the theater could not exist without Give Where You Live. “We still view (KACF) as our parents. When we started this, our board had no idea what to expect, but it keeps growing every year,” he said. “We can bring in artists all over the country. We do seven shows a year. Our educational programs reach 5,000 kids each year."

Marsha Fairbanks, representing an ad hoc group that oversees nonprofits in Shelton, said, “We don’t have many people or businesses in Shelton, and we were ecstatic to raise $36,000 in our first year. How many chili feeds is that?”

In the past nine years, she said, Shelton has received a total of $500,000 from GWYL for park improvements, picnic shelters, the cemetery, the public library and beyond. “Give Where You Live has been an explosion of creativity in Shelton,” she added.

GWYL started successfully and has never wavered, not even after two floods in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The 2019 total raised was $1.2 million, and in 2020, it was $1.3 million. “We were blown away,” Sickler said.

The number of donors and nonprofits has skyrocketed, too. In 2013, 2,316 people gave to 99 charities. By 2015, donors numbered 4,156, and by 2020, that figure climbed to 6,440. Participating nonprofits soared from 99 in 2013 to 177 in 2020 and to 185 last year.

“We are committed to our mission of promoting the spirit of charitable giving and effectively responding to the community’s needs,” Sickler said. “We are proud that the annual Give Where You Live campaign accomplishes that.”

KACF makes nothing off of the event. It spends thousands of dollars in platform fees, prizes and advertising to put on the event. “This is our gift to the community,” Sickler said. “Not only do we grow our endowments, but we make sure money flows back into the community to improve our quality of life.”