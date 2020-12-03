Give Where You Live already off to strong start this morning, raising nearly $100K in first few minutes

KEARNEY — Just minutes after it began at midnight, the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s Give Where You Live Event was off and running.
Judi Sickler, president and CEO of KACF, rolled over in bed at 12:11 a.m. and checked the numbers. Already, 747 people had given $91,376 to 135 organizations through online donations.
By 5:15 a.m., Sickler was at the KACF office to welcome the volunteers who would decorate a trolley that will sit outside the offices at 412 W. 48th St. to take donations so people don’t have to get out of their cars. She served volunteers cookies and coffee.
Before 8 a.m., the first donor had driven up with a check for the HelpCare Clinic, which provides medical care to uninsured and under-insured people in Buffalo and Kearney counties.
By 7:22 a.m., donations totaled $103,708, and 141 of the 178 participating nonprofits had received at least one donation from 928 donors.
By 7:50 a.m., totals were $108,853 to 142 organizations, given by 983 individual donors.
Sickler hoped the early donations would be indicative of the dollars that would come in during the KACF’s eighth annual 24-hour fundraiser.
Support Local Journalism
At the top of the donor list at dawn was Freethinking Ministries, an online religious organization that “helps people see God,” its founder, Tim Stratton, has said. By 7:22 a.m. Freethinking Ministries had collected $16,127 from 19 donors.
“We’ve been part of this for the last several years. It’s a good fundraiser, and we take it seriously,” a delighted Stratton said at dawn today.
Second with $7,736 was the Yanney Heritage Park Foundation, which is creating a botanical garden at the park.
Third was Crane River Theater. Although quiet due to COVID-19 this season, Crane River had raised $7,172 by 7:30 a.m. from 61 “unique,” or individual, donors.
Other leaders at that early hour were the United Way of the Kearney Area with $4,355, and the Kearney Area Animal Shelter with $3,961 via 26 gifts from 25 individual donors.
The event runs until 11:59 p.m. Donors can give drive-thru fashion at the Kearney Trolley at the KACF parking lot, or donate online at givewhereyoulive.net and clicking on the organization(s) they wish to support.
KACF also will pick up checks at individuals’ homes. To arrange a pickup call KACF at 308-237-3114 before 7 p.m.
The GWYL website will post updated donation totals all day.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.