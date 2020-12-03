Give Where You Live already off to strong start this morning, raising nearly $100K in first few minutes

KEARNEY — Just minutes after it began at midnight, the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s Give Where You Live Event was off and running.

Judi Sickler, president and CEO of KACF, rolled over in bed at 12:11 a.m. and checked the numbers. Already, 747 people had given $91,376 to 135 organizations through online donations.

By 5:15 a.m., Sickler was at the KACF office to welcome the volunteers who would decorate a trolley that will sit outside the offices at 412 W. 48th St. to take donations so people don’t have to get out of their cars. She served volunteers cookies and coffee.

Before 8 a.m., the first donor had driven up with a check for the HelpCare Clinic, which provides medical care to uninsured and under-insured people in Buffalo and Kearney counties.

By 7:22 a.m., donations totaled $103,708, and 141 of the 178 participating nonprofits had received at least one donation from 928 donors.

By 7:50 a.m., totals were $108,853 to 142 organizations, given by 983 individual donors.

Sickler hoped the early donations would be indicative of the dollars that would come in during the KACF’s eighth annual 24-hour fundraiser.

