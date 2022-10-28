Give thanks for Kearney’s new water tower

KEARNEY — Utilities Director Tony Jelinek expects the construction of Kearney’s new water tower to reach a milestone by Thanksgiving.

By that time, the water tower’s steel-reinforced concrete base will be complete, and the crew from Caldwell Tanks will begin assembling the 2-million gallon steel bowl. Jelinek said about 60% of the bowl will be assembled on the ground. The tank then will be hoisted into place where final assembly will be completed.

After the water tower site in northeast Kearney was prepared in mid-summer, Caldwell began building the heavily reinforced concrete base.

Water stored in the tower will weigh almost 15 million pounds, so a sturdy base is necessary. The concrete base that’s now being built rests atop 157 piles drilled 40 feet beneath ground level.

So far, most of the construction near 48th Street and Avenue N has been out of sight, but that is changing as the concrete base continues to rise.

“There still is a lot of work to do,” Jelinek said about the jobs that will remain after Thanksgiving. He expects the new water tower will be finished in October 2023.

Someday the city will build Kearney’s fourth fire station just west of the new water tower.

From his perspective as director of utilities, Jelinek said it’s exciting to watch large important projects like the water tower taking shape because the new structure is a sign of Kearney’s continued growth.

The city is spending more than $4.9 million building the new water tower. When it’s complete, the water tower will boost Kearney’s storage to 5.5 million gallons. That water will be available in case of fires. Also, because the city’s three large towers are elevated well above ground level, they help pressurize the water that’s delivered to Kearney’s homes, businesses and other users.

On average, the 33,790 residents of Kearney consume about 6.3 million gallons of water per day, so adding the new water tower will provide for current needs as well as future needs.

Jelinek said the city of Kearney currently leases the Cabela’s water tower on U.S. Highway 30 in east Kearney. The Cabela’s tower has a key role in pressurizing and storing water, but those functions will shift to the new water tower. Because the new water tower is being built on a hill, it won’t stand as tall as Kearney’s other larger towers, but the new tank and the tank on the Cabela’s water tower will be equal in elevation.

Although the Cabela’s tower no longer will be part of the city’s system, it’s expected the tower will continue to be used by Cabela’s. The company’s sign on the tower is a landmark on the east side of the city.

Jelinek said Kearney residents who might be wondering what the new water tower will look like can see a similar structure in Grand Island. That water tower is visible north of Highway 30 to motorists exiting Grand Island on the west.