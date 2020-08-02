KEARNEY — As COVID-19 cases rise, donors are being asked to contribute to Give Kearney Now, which is powered by the Kearney Area Community Foundation.
This online donation platform raises funds for local nonprofits that are working on the front lines, as well as those who have lost jobs or have been affected in other ways.
Donors can visit givekearneynow.org to view the 44 local nonprofits participating in GKN. Each is listed with a link to their organization’s website and donation page.
These nonprofits are providing food, rent assistance, utility assistance, medicine, mental health, child care and more for people who are suffering financial hardship due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Give Kearney Now gives donors a simple, safe and unified way to support nonprofits now, when it is needed most. Visit givekearneynow.org.