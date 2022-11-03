Give BIG this year in Dawson, Gosper counties

Where to Give BIG

Give BIG Lexington — Donations will be accepted in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at Give BIG Lexington headquarters, Dawson County Annex Building, 207 W. 7th St. There will be a hospitality table and Lexington Community Foundation members on-site to greet donors. Give online at www.givebiglexington.org.

Give BIG COZAD — Donations will be accepted in person from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Cozad Elks Club, 820 J Street. Organizations will be present with a business after hours from 5-7 p.m. Give online at www.givebiglexington.org/event/Cozad22.

Give BIG Elwood — Donations will be accepted in person from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Elwood Area Foundation, 314 Smith Ave. The Great Chili Cook-off will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Elwood Civic Center, 104 Rockford Street, and freewill donations will be accepted for the dinner. Dessert will be sold by participating GBE organizations. Give online at www.givebiglexington.org/event/Elwood22.

Give BIG Overton — Donations will be accepted in person from 3-7 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Overton Family Center, 610 First Street. Supper will also be provided. Give online at www.givebiglexington.org/event/Overton22.

Give BIG Sumner — Donations will be accepted in person from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Auxiliary Gym, 205 E Fifth Ave. A chili feed will begin at 5 p.m. Freewill donations for the chili feed will be accepted. Give online at www.givebiglexington.org/event/Sumner22.