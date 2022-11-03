Give BIG this year in Dawson, Gosper counties

LEXINGTON — When Jackie Berke presented the idea of Give BIG Lexington to the Lexington Community Foundation board, she proposed it as a three-year initiative.
“It was a test thing to be effective in our communities, and it took off big,” said Berke, executive director of LCF.
This year’s Give BIG Lexington will take place Nov. 10. The communities of Elwood, Cozad, Overton and Sumner will also be participating in this year’s event. Last year’s giving day brought in $837,000 for the five communities. About 150 organizations throughout Dawson and Gosper counties are participating this year.
When LCF first started Give BIG Lexington, they would often get calls from smaller communities in the area asking if they could be involved. However, their platform wasn’t quite ready to handle multiple communities, explained Berke. LCF has worked with Mightycause, an online fundraising platform, from the beginning, and it is now possible for multiple communities to participate in Give BIG Lexington while maintaining their own identity.
“The communities are proud and want to give where they live,” Berke said.
Cozad, Elwood and Overton joined the initiative in 2020, and Sumner joined the campaign in 2021.
Elwood Area Foundation Executive Director Melissa Vinzant was uncertain how well the first year would go due to the pandemic and the state of the economy.
“It went over so great. In 2020, we raised almost $50,000. That was just amazing. We just thought, ‘Oh my gosh this is not going to catch on. People have so much more to worry about other than being charitable.’ But we were just blown out of the water,” she said.
In 2021, Elwood’s total increased to $65,000. This year’s goal for Elwood is $100,000.
“Whenever there is a need, the people in Elwood step up. It’s a great place to be,” Vinzant said.
Along with raising funds for nonprofit organizations, Give BIG focuses on raising awareness for the many causes in the area.
“Our goal is to mostly raise awareness and advance the causes that are present on the giving day,” Berke said. “It’s also raising awareness and letting our community know of the efforts and needs. ... It’s amazing how much good it does beyond the money.”