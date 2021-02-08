Girls scouting troop informational meeting tonight in Kearney

KEARNEY — Shawn Deiger, assistant scoutmaster for Troop 139, hopes to start a Scouts BSA troop for girls ages 11-17 using the strengths of the Boy Scout program.

Deiger and Josh Sikes, the committee chair for the new unit, will host an informational open house at 6:30-8:30 p.m. today at Kearney Public Library.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions a limited number of people will be allowed in the room at a time. Deiger said participants can visit anytime during the open house, although if it gets too crowded, they will be asked to wait outside the room until others finish.

“This program is the same program the boys go through in the Boy Scouts of America,” he said. “It’s the same organizational umbrella. The only difference between what the girls will go through and what the boys will go through is that we will use a different pronoun. This new troop is in no way meant to compete with the amazing programs offered by the Girl Scouts. This program will provide new opportunities for youth in Kearney.”

In 2019, the Boys Scouts changed its name to Scouts BSA and now allows girls to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. Girls have been allowed to participate for several years and more than 77,000 have joined the organization. Cub Scouts have brought in girls to participate with the boys in a unit.

