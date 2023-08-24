KEARNEY — Free books. Every day. All the time. That’s what a Little Free Library offers. Why not build a Little Free Library in places where there are none?

That’s what Makayla Maxson decided to do. She built not one, but two.

The May graduate of Kearney High School devised plans, raised money, collected books, then built and painted two of them to earn her Girl Scout Gold Award.

On Saturday, her Little Free Library at 14 La Platte Road will be dedicated at 4 p.m. The second one opened recently at 103 E. 17th St.

“I liked the fact that this would help people who don’t have access to books as easily as I do. I could be a part of building and painting the stands and giving books to people,” Mikayla, a member of Girl Scout Troop 803, said.

The United Way of the Kearney Area partnered with Makayla on the project. Savannah Lyon, the UWKA executive director, first approached the troop about the idea. When Makayla eagerly agreed to do it, Lyon served as her adviser. Each Gold Award project must have an adviser.

“It was the right fit for both of us,” Lyon said.

First, Makayla planned. She ordered kits from the Little Free Libraries website. She raised about $900 from a Runza fundraiser and GoFundMe page.

When the kits arrived, her troop helped her build the first box. August Denny, the son of one of her elementary school teachers, assisted her with the second one. Each box took about four hours to build.

Makayla then spent 15 to 20 hours decorating them with “cute little designs.” She applied a sealant to the roofs to keep out rain and snow.

She also asked friends to donate books to fill the libraries. She got so many that United Way will keep some on reserve. “People care about giving kids access to books,” she said.

With more help from friends, the boxes were put in place earlier this month.

The project taught Makayla about time management, leadership and putting together a team to help complete the project. “I learned that if I asked the community for help, they will help,” she said.

Lyon called the project “a great collaboration between United Way and one of our partner agencies, the Girl Scouts."

She added, "United Way wanted to provide free libraries in lower-income neighborhoods so that children without immediate access might be able to grow in their love for reading. Makayla’s project met that goal, and much more.”

She added that United Way will share the extra books so that children in lower-income neighborhoods have access to them.

“Whether they keep them for themselves or return them, we're just happy that they have them,” she said. UWKA will resupply the libraries throughout the year as needed.

Mikayla has been in Troop 803 since kindergarten. This summer, the troop had a farewell trip to Estes Park, where they went whitewater rafting and took a 4x4 into the mountains. Since its members are off to college, the troop is no more.

Her mother Kathy Maxson is the troop leader. Robin Dietz is the co-leader.

Makayla recently began classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she plans to major in psychology.

More books are always welcome. To donate, simply drop them off at a Little Free Library or at the United Way office at 4009 Sixth Ave., #19. Contact Lyon at savannah@uwka.org or call her at 308-237-6840.

