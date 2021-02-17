 Skip to main content
Girl Scout cookie sales start Friday in Kearney
To make up for weather that shut down cookie booths and thwarted door-to-door sales, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska will extend the cookie program one week to Sunday, March 11. 

 Courtesy Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska

KEARNEY — Girl Scouts will begin selling their cookies Friday at supermarkets, Hilltop Mall and other sites across the area.

Flavors this year include Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, the new Toast-Yay! and other favorites.

Girl Scouts will follow all local safety guidelines. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some troops will host drive-through cookie booths. Customers can use the Cookie Finder to connect with a local troop and have cookies shipped directly to their homes.

Also, cookie fans can order their favorite cookies on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app. In Kearney, people can use Grubhub for deliveries and for pick up at the Girl Scouts’ Spirit of Nebraska office. Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, all using Grubhub’s back-end technology.

All proceeds from cookie sales stay in Nebraska and fund local troop activities, including experiences in the great outdoors, STEM learning, travel and community service.

For more information, visit GirlScoutsNebraska.org or download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder phone app.

