Girl Scout cookie sales begin today in Kearney

KEARNEY — Local Girl Scout troops will sell cookies starting today at booths outside the area’s grocery stores, retail stores, Hilltop Mall and more. Sales continue at booths on weekends through March 20.
Cookie lovers can find locations at The Cookie Finder at GirlScoutsNebraska.org or the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for mobile devices.
Cookies include classic Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites and a new cookie, Adventurefuls.
Some troops will host drive-thru or virtual booths due to the pandemic. Customers also can use the Cookie Finder to connect with a local troop and have cookies shipped directly to their homes.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program supports girl-led experiences through STEM programs, outdoor activities, community service projects and more. All cookie sale proceeds stay in Nebraska.