Gibbon woman dies in Custer County car crash

BERWYN — A Gibbon woman died Friday following a two-vehicle crash near Berwyn in southeastern Custer County.
At about 9:05 p.m. Friday, Erica C. Morgan, 19, was driving a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix when she was involved in a head-on crash with a 2015 Freightliner hauling vehicles about 1 mile east of Berwyn, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Berwyn is between Ansley and Broken Bow on U.S. Highway 2.
Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semitrailer, Eradzh Sattorov, 33, of New York received minor injuries. Sattorov and an unidentified passenger were transported to Jennie Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.
Their medical conditions were unclear at presstime. It also was unclear what direction the vehicles were traveling at the time of the crash. Both drivers and the semi passenger were restrained at the time of the crash.
Highway 2 was closed from Broken Bow and Ansley until around 2 a.m. Saturday while the crash was investigated, according to the Facebook page.
Broken Bow Fire and Rescue, Ansley Fire and Rescue, Nebraska State Patrol and the Custer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.