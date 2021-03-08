Gibbon volunteers to cleanup river jams again Saturday

Ashley Bebensee, Hub Staff Writer
GIBBON - About 30 volunteers helped remove fallen trees and jams Saturday from the Wood River near Gibbon.
Volunteers were asked to bring chainsaws, and the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department used a mini excavator and skid steer during the cleanup. The Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department organized the effort.
Mary Chuy’s and Casey’s, both of Gibbonm provided lunch, and Froth and Fizz made a donation to pay for equipment fuel. Volunteers will meet again at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Gibbon Fire Hall to continue the cleanup.
Anyone interested in helping can show up at the fire hall.
