Gibbon volunteers to cleanup river jams again Saturday
Wood River cleanup

Volunteers work to remove a large tree that had fallen and was blocking a portion of the Wood River near Gibbon.

 Rick Brown, courtesy

GIBBON - About 30 volunteers helped remove fallen trees and jams Saturday from the Wood River near Gibbon.

Volunteers were asked to bring chainsaws, and the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department used a mini excavator and skid steer during the cleanup. The Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department organized the effort.

Mary Chuy’s and Casey’s, both of Gibbonm provided lunch, and Froth and Fizz made a donation to pay for equipment fuel. Volunteers will meet again at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Gibbon Fire Hall to continue the cleanup.

Anyone interested in helping can show up at the fire hall.

