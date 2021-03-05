Gibbon volunteers cleaning up Wood River Saturday to prevent flooding

GIBBON — The Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department will be clearing tree jams and debris from the Wood River Saturday to help prevent flooding.

Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Gibbon Fire Hall. The fire department will have a mini excavator and skid steer available to aid in the cleanup, and volunteers are asked to bring chainsaws if they are able.

“Our plan was to do it last year and never got around to it. This year I was trying to be proactive with all the snow we have and the possible rains that hopefully could be coming and for some moisture. I held a little town hall meeting at the fire hall with the mayor’s blessing and got people on board from the community,” said Gibbon Fire Chief Rick Brown.

Trees that have fallen and previous storms have left years of build up along the Wood River, said Brown. The volunteers will remove debris from 9 to 10 miles of the river, and it likely will take a few weekends to finish the cleanup. Fallen trees are the biggest items that will need to be removed.

The city of Gibbon will take the debris to the dump.