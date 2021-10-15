Gibbon teacher finalist for Nebraska Teacher of the Year

GIBBON — Abby Jones, Spanish teacher at Gibbon High School, has been honored as one of the state’s best and brightest teachers in Nebraska in the 2022 Teacher of the Year contest.

Jones received a Nebraska Award of Excellence. Finalists for the Nebraska Teacher of the Year are selected from the Nebraska Awards of Excellence Program.

The aim of the program is to recognize classroom educators who collaborate, connect, lead and communicate.

Jones earned her bachelor of science in psychology at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and a master’s of curriculum and instruction at Black Hills State University in South Dakota.

She has taught in Gibbon since 2011 and has been teaching since 2004.

The Teacher of the Year program recognizes the contributions of classroom teachers who are exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable, skilled, and who have the ability to inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities to learn.

Jones was joined by fellow Award of Excellence winners Mikayla Bruner of Westside Middle School in Omaha and Kim Pickering of Lincoln High School in Lincoln.

Lee Perez, an English as a Second Language teacher in grades 5-8 at Alice Buffett Magnet Middle School in Omaha, was named the Teacher of the Year. Perez will represent Nebraska in the National Teacher of the Year program.