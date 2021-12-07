Gibbon starts food/clothing pantry for students

“If we have students or families who are identified as in need, then we can be really quick in our support of them. A student fed and a student well-dressed is more able to be a participant in the learning process than they were before,” Fisher said.

They began working on the project last spring and reached out to North Platte Public Schools about their food pantry and how to get started. A discreet location inside the school was picked in order to be respectful of students and families who may need to access Buff’s Cupboard.

“There may be some families and students that don’t necessarily want others to know. This is a point that we can put together resources for our families, and they can exit out the back of the building without being seen by others,” Fisher said.

The school worked with Veterans Education Training and Support, who donated many of the items the pantry needed. As they began to stock the shelves in Buff’s Cupboard, their goal was to have kid-friendly foods. They reached out to students to see what they think would be best for kids.