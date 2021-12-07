Gibbon starts food/clothing pantry for students

GIBBON — The shelves in Buff’s Cupboard are stocked with peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned goods and hygiene products. Clothing racks are filled with attire of all sizes, and bright blue Gibbon gear stands out from the rest.
The room at Gibbon Public Schools has the appearance of small store, but all of the items have been donated to help meet the most basic needs of Gibbon students and families. The new food and clothing pantry at the school opened Nov. 19.
“We have always known we have students and families that struggle from time to time to make ends meet. The pandemic exposed that even further,” explained Gibbon Superintendent Vern Fisher. “We had been contemplating how we could address mental health, social/emotional learning and then the American Rescue Funds came around. When the American Rescue Funds became a reality, we started putting together a plan of building a mental health, social/emotional learning program beginning with the most basic needs for students.”
The food pantry became the initial focus of a team at GPS that includes Fisher; Keri Waddle, school counselor; Barb Gentrup, special education coordinator and teacher; Connie Meyer, speech language pathologist; Samantha Schirmer, school nurse; Chris Denton, school psychologist; and Chelsea Cuellar, a junior at GPS. The group recognized that they might not be able to control what happens in a student’s home, but they can control what happens at the school.
“If we have students or families who are identified as in need, then we can be really quick in our support of them. A student fed and a student well-dressed is more able to be a participant in the learning process than they were before,” Fisher said.
They began working on the project last spring and reached out to North Platte Public Schools about their food pantry and how to get started. A discreet location inside the school was picked in order to be respectful of students and families who may need to access Buff’s Cupboard.
“There may be some families and students that don’t necessarily want others to know. This is a point that we can put together resources for our families, and they can exit out the back of the building without being seen by others,” Fisher said.
The school worked with Veterans Education Training and Support, who donated many of the items the pantry needed. As they began to stock the shelves in Buff’s Cupboard, their goal was to have kid-friendly foods. They reached out to students to see what they think would be best for kids.
“It was Easy Mac and rice, and cereal and things of that such, kid-friendly type foods. We know that sometimes kids are home taking care of younger siblings or things along those lines,” Gentrup said.
The clothing items in the pantry were all donated by GPS staff members, including a large amount of Gibbon Buffaloes gear.
“If we have a student that needs to go to a game and wants to wear a Gibbon shirt, we can take them down there and make sure there is something available,” Gentrup added.
While setting up the pantry, the committee tried to make it feel like a store. They even left tags on the new clothing that was donated so recipients could have that small pleasure of knowing they are getting a new item. GPS staff members and secondary students can submit a referral for a student or family to use the cupboard. One of the team members will reach out to them to see how they can help. So far, Buff’s Cupboard has served five families.
The project has provided a learning opportunity for many GPS students. Special education and Pathways students have done inventory, laundered items and organized clothes on the racks. The digital design class is creating a logo for the pantry, and a student is using the school’s laser cutter to create signs to help keep things labeled and organized.
“We are trying to keep the kids involved so they can be proud of what we have here,” said Waddle.
Students will volunteer 3-5 p.m. Saturday for a Holiday Celebration at Gibbon Public Schools. Attendants are asked to bring a donation for Buff’s Cupboard. The free event will feature photos with Santa, cookies, crafts and games.
The school hopes to add a refrigerator or freezer to Buff’s Cupboard in order to stock items like milk, eggs, cheese, lunch meat, etc. Donations for food will be accepted in the school’s main office, and clothing is accepted the third Friday of the month.
Gibbon’s next step in addressing mental health and social/emotional needs is to focus on professional development and implementing interventions staff members and students can deploy at different times when they may be in crisis, Fisher said.
They recently had students complete a survey about personal connections and if they have an adult in their lives that they can trust.
“That’s probably one of our first steps to make sure we are reaching out to those students who didn’t feel they had a solid adult connection. We are being very intentional in trying to go back and help create those relationships and establish those for kids,” Gentrup said.
Fisher acknowledge how different the world is since the pandemic began and how important it is to spread kindness.
“In a small way we can help change what the world looks like inside our walls first and that will expand outside those walls,” he said.