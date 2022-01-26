Gibbon Sports Network: Students take pride in announcing games at Gibbon

“It really helps with the broadcasting being able to talk about the game and the players,” he explained.

Stroh has been impressed with how the students have taken to their roles and truly excelled.

“I don’t prompt (Miller) at all, never have. He will go out, and he will research the visiting teams and their stats,” she said. “Manny just picks it up immediately. He is way better at producing than I ever will be. The kids really do enjoy what they are doing, and their skills are just amazing.”

Stroh and Uden credit Striv for providing educational videos to help prepare and produce streams. They also provide support to the school if they have any technical difficulties.

“Striv offers a professional component to what we do. We have added videos and presentations and splash screens to add to our broadcast so it is a well-rounded broadcast,” Uden said.

The teachers and students are excited for what is to come with their streams, and they hope to continue to expand and improve their broadcasts.