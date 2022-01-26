Gibbon Sports Network: Students take pride in announcing games at Gibbon

GIBBON — Nolan Miller was watching a basketball game at Gibbon Public Schools when he soon found himself as the voice of the Buffaloes.
The Gibbon Sports Network, Gibbon’s Striv broadcasting team, only had one broadcaster for the game, so Deb Stroh went looking for more in the stands at the game.
“Mrs. Stroh saw me sitting there, and they asked if wanted to do it or not. I said, ‘Sure. Why, not?’ I thought I would give it a try. I was going to be there watching the game anyway. I might as well get involved broadcasting the game,” Miller said.
Since Gibbon began streaming over Striv in January 2021, they have been able to broadcast home sporting events, fine arts programs, graduation and other activities held at the school. One of their most popular streams was a wrestling meet recently held at the school that had more than 400 hits.
The Gibbon Booster Club approached the school after the pandemic began about streaming events over Striv.
Stroh, the school’s business teacher; Ed Uden, the technology director; and Jeffrey Montgomery, athletic director and assistant high school principal, began working together to bring livestreaming to Gibbon. The school received funds from the Gibbon Boosters and the Gibbon Chamber of Commerce for the subscription to Striv and the equipment the school needed for the program. Striv provided training about how the system works, and within a few days, the school broadcasted their first game.
After finishing up the spring season in 2021, Stroh and Uden began brainstorming a marketing plan for the next school year. Stroh also attended workshops provided by Striv and learned more about broadcasting and fundraising from other schools such as Broken Bow and Kearney. The school was able to get nine local sponsors for their network. Students in Stroh’s video production class have produced commercials for their sponsors to be shown during their broadcasts.
Finding students to be involved in the streaming has been a challenge with their busy schedules, but Stroh has been actively finding students to take part. Junior Emanuel Martinez had taken one of Stroh’s classes, and he has taken the role of mixing and producing the livestreams. Stroh has also recruited eighth grader Eleanor Hird-Pruner to help with producing. Miller and Eddie Simental have found their own niche as the broadcasters for Gibbon Sports Network.
The students have received help from local businessman, Andy Weismann, with their broadcasting skills.
“He is very knowledgeable. He has experience doing broadcasting. It is a great teaching lesson for me when I do the broadcasting with Andy Weismann,” said Miller.
Miller’s mom is the Gibbon girls’ basketball coach, and his siblings have played basketball so his knowledge of the game is pretty strong, he said. Before each game, he will do research for both teams to learn statistics such as shooting percentages, rebounds, points per game, etc.
“It really helps with the broadcasting being able to talk about the game and the players,” he explained.
Stroh has been impressed with how the students have taken to their roles and truly excelled.
“I don’t prompt (Miller) at all, never have. He will go out, and he will research the visiting teams and their stats,” she said. “Manny just picks it up immediately. He is way better at producing than I ever will be. The kids really do enjoy what they are doing, and their skills are just amazing.”
Stroh and Uden credit Striv for providing educational videos to help prepare and produce streams. They also provide support to the school if they have any technical difficulties.
“Striv offers a professional component to what we do. We have added videos and presentations and splash screens to add to our broadcast so it is a well-rounded broadcast,” Uden said.
The teachers and students are excited for what is to come with their streams, and they hope to continue to expand and improve their broadcasts.
“It’s fun to see we are able to provide a quality production. We have sponsors that are backing us. It’s not just the big schools that can do this, but we as a small school can also accomplish something of this level,” said Uden.
For Stroh, seeing the students gain skills they can use in their future is what excites her most about the streaming opportunity.
“My biggest takeaway that I stress to my students is whatever you are doing, even in your core classes or your electives or doing extracurricular such as STRIV, is that you are gaining these skills. Whether these gentlemen on this broadcast today realize it, it will help them in their college classes. It will lead to a career. It will do something,” she said.