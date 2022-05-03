Gibbon School to use ARC funds for new greenhouse, tech upgrades, ag program

GIBBON — Gibbon Public Schools aims to provide opportunities for their students that help them thrive in real-world settings.

During the past year, the school has been updating much of its technology and bringing in new equipment for elementary through high school students.

“When the ESSER or the American Rescue Funds came through, part of those funds we could allocate resources for career and technical education. As a result of that funding, we have focused on ratcheting up our current technical programs and introducing an agricultural program,” said Gibbon Superintendent Dr. Vern Fisher.

The school has dedicated $154,000 to fund the agricultural program, $48,500 to industrial technology, $39,000 to program development and $24,000 to art. Providing students with career technical education gives them a chance to see what they may experience after they finish high school.

“It gives our kids an opportunity to engage. We want to move beyond the simple notion of an academic standard and acquiring skills to be successful on a standardized test. We want to take those standards and take those skills, take those behaviors and apply them in real world settings,” Fisher explained.

As part of the agricultural program, the school is building a greenhouse. They are currently seeking an agricultural teacher — a highly sought-after position — to head up the program. Until then, they plan to use the greenhouse for science classes.

“We want kids pre-K-12 involved with our greenhouse. So although there was an agricultural intent with it, there was also a second goal of building science into that,” said Fisher. “Growing plants, getting involved with plants’ soil, plant science or agribusiness kind of concepts, connecting them to real world experiences that may pique the interest of some kids to consider, ‘I may want to get into an agricultural business later on in life.’”

GPS has focused on upgrading equipment for the industrials arts with all new welding equipment that would be equivalent to what professionals use in the field as well as updating safety features. The shop will have a CNC router machine, a desktop plasma cutter and equipment to do digital drafting. The art department received new computers for students to learn digital design. The school also has career and technical education labs in the elementary and high school.

Students will be able to explore a variety of skills in the labs. The high school lab will feature sewing and embroidery machines to give the students a chance to learn about textile careers and marketing, said Technology Integration Specialist Deanna Stall. The space will feature 3D printers, a laser cutter machine called a Glowforge, virtual reality goggles and a video production space. They will be able to work with smart home technology, such as Amazon Alexa or doorbell cameras, to learn how to set up the equipment.

Elementary students will have their own equipment to experiment and learn with in their lab. Along with a space to build with blocks, Magna-Tiles and Lincoln Logs, kids can use their iPads to create designs and have them printed on the 3D printer. Student can practice digital storytelling space with lights, microphones, tripods and a goPro. There will be a coding space with different technology for students as young as kindergarten.

“It’s very exciting,” Stall said about the new equipment and opportunities at the school.

The federal funding has allowed Gibbon Public Schools to plan for the future and put more focus on CTE that is relevant for kids and equips them with skills that will make them employable, Fisher said.

“Honestly on the academic side, we want to do well on any kind of indicator that we’re judged in terms of quality, and we’re working hard in that regard as well. But kids need to apply the skills that they learn in ways that will reinforce that depth of knowledge but also create either a love for that field or a better understanding of what’s required should they consider moving into that field,” he said.