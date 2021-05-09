Gibbon Pathway to Sucess students earn over $1m in scholarships

The class, taught by Abby Jones, focused and worked diligently the entire school year. In order to make this dream a reality students spent the first semester working on personal statements, interview skills, resumes and making sure they had the knowledge to successfully complete high-quality scholarship applications. Students also were familiar faces in the community, volunteering and making sure that they were involved in school activities and sports.

“I really learned to go with the flow of life. When an opportunity was put in front of me, I took advantage of it,” Raquel Martinez said.

Martinez plans on attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney where she will major in education. Martinez was awarded the Bilingual Educators Scholarship, Barrientos award and several other scholarships.

Diego Avina said, “I learned a lot about writing a personal statement and how to interview for a scholarship. These are skills I definitely need in the future.” Avina was the recipient of the Diversity Service scholarship as well as several others, and will be attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney in the fall.

When second semester started, rigorous scholarship application goals were set, and students pushed one another to succeed.