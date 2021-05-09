Gibbon Pathway to Sucess students earn over $1m in scholarships

GIBBON — They called it, “The Year of the Crane,” as 19 Gibbon High School Pathways to Success students embarked on a scholarship journey with an incredible end goal.
The goal they set in August was that collectively, members of the class would earn at least $1 million in scholarships and grants for their postsecondary education.
Class salutatorian, Daniela Corona said, “I learned to never give up. I needed to keep working until I achieved my dream.”
Corona will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she will major in architecture. She received the Susan Thompson Buffett, Innovative Livestock Services and numerous other awards.
The theme this year was “Advice from A Sandhill Crane,” and they were reminded daily to spread your wings, make your voice heard, take time to travel, keep your head high and go the distance.
By the first week in May, not only had they achieved their goal, but they had surpassed it by more than $55,000.
“I’m not going to lie, $1 million is a lot of money. I’m so thankful I was pushed to apply for scholarships,” said Yessenia Raymundo.
Raymundo, recipient of the Susan Thompson Buffett and Arthur E. Klinkacek award, as well as numerous other scholarships will attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney where she will major in education.
The class, taught by Abby Jones, focused and worked diligently the entire school year. In order to make this dream a reality students spent the first semester working on personal statements, interview skills, resumes and making sure they had the knowledge to successfully complete high-quality scholarship applications. Students also were familiar faces in the community, volunteering and making sure that they were involved in school activities and sports.
“I really learned to go with the flow of life. When an opportunity was put in front of me, I took advantage of it,” Raquel Martinez said.
Martinez plans on attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney where she will major in education. Martinez was awarded the Bilingual Educators Scholarship, Barrientos award and several other scholarships.
Diego Avina said, “I learned a lot about writing a personal statement and how to interview for a scholarship. These are skills I definitely need in the future.” Avina was the recipient of the Diversity Service scholarship as well as several others, and will be attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney in the fall.
When second semester started, rigorous scholarship application goals were set, and students pushed one another to succeed.
“We are so blessed to live in a community with so many scholarship and postsecondary opportunities for our students,” Jones said. “I’m so thankful that so many of these hard-working kids have received financial aid. Many of them are the first in their family to attend college. It is absolutely amazing to step back and watch how they can take these financial gifts and put them to good use to achieve their dreams.”