Gibbon pastor speaking to visually impaired support group February 17

KEARNEY — The Kearney Chapter of the Nebraska Visually Impaired Peer Support will meet 1:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Elaine Wiseman Pavilion at Kearney Manor, 2715 Ave. I.
Pastor Taylor Shippy of Gibbon Baptist Church will speak on Jesus calming his disciples in a boat during a storm. “This is my go-to story during the pandemic. Jesus is in our boat. He knows what’s happening,” Shippy said.
The group meets at 1:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month. The public is welcome, whether visually impaired or not. For more information, call Dave Johnson at 308-383-7391.
