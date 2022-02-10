 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gibbon pastor speaking to visually impaired support group February 17
0 Comments
top story

Gibbon pastor speaking to visually impaired support group February 17

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The Kearney Chapter of the Nebraska Visually Impaired Peer Support will meet 1:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Elaine Wiseman Pavilion at Kearney Manor, 2715 Ave. I.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Pastor Taylor Shippy of Gibbon Baptist Church will speak on Jesus calming his disciples in a boat during a storm. “This is my go-to story during the pandemic. Jesus is in our boat. He knows what’s happening,” Shippy said.

The group meets at 1:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month. The public is welcome, whether visually impaired or not. For more information, call Dave Johnson at 308-383-7391.

Taylor Shippy

Taylor Shippy
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Toyota creating 'lunar cruiser' to be driven on the moon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News