Gibbon mayor Deborah VanMatre re-elected by five votes

GIBBON — Deborah VanMatre has been elected to another four years as mayor of Gibbon.

The eight-year veteran mayor survived a challenge by political newcomer Johnathan Pearson.

Following canvassing of the votes this week, VanMatre emerged on top with the winning tally of 359-354.

That total varied from the Election Day vote of 354-349, Election Commissioner Lisa Poff said, because both VanMatre and Pearson gained five votes apiece when absentee ballots were added during canvassing this week.

The five-vote difference separating the candidates does not qualify for an automatic recount, Poff said, but a losing candidate may request a recount if he or she is willing to pay for it. In addition to VanMatre, Gibbon voters returned two other incumbents. Derrick Clevenger won in Ward I and Robert Krier won in Ward II. Both Clevenger and Krier were unopposed.

VanMatre said voters may have expressed general approval for Gibbon’s recent economic progress in re-electing her.