Gibbon mayor Deborah VanMatre re-elected by five votes

GIBBON — Deborah VanMatre has been elected to another four years as mayor of Gibbon.
The eight-year veteran mayor survived a challenge by political newcomer Johnathan Pearson.
Following canvassing of the votes this week, VanMatre emerged on top with the winning tally of 359-354.
That total varied from the Election Day vote of 354-349, Election Commissioner Lisa Poff said, because both VanMatre and Pearson gained five votes apiece when absentee ballots were added during canvassing this week.
The five-vote difference separating the candidates does not qualify for an automatic recount, Poff said, but a losing candidate may request a recount if he or she is willing to pay for it. In addition to VanMatre, Gibbon voters returned two other incumbents. Derrick Clevenger won in Ward I and Robert Krier won in Ward II. Both Clevenger and Krier were unopposed.
VanMatre said voters may have expressed general approval for Gibbon’s recent economic progress in re-electing her.
“There’s still some frustration with the flood. I don’t think those affected understand what we and other agencies are doing,” VanMatre said. “But a lot of my supporters feel Gibbon is on a good trajectory” with new businesses and a new subdivision planned in south Gibbon.
VanMatre has been mayor for eight years. She also was on the Gibbon School Board 12 years, 10 as president, and on the Central Platte NRD Board for seven years.
Attempts to reach Pearson for comment were unsuccessful.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.