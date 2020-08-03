KEARNEY — Threatening a former roommate with a gun at a Kearney hotel has earned a Gibbon man two felony convictions.
Marquise Causey, 25, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to attempted possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and terroristic threats in the March 23 incident. A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.
Judge John Marsh ordered the state probation department to do a presentence investigation. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment record and a substance abuse evaluation — will help Marsh issue an appropriate sentence.
Sentencing will be in September.
Court records indicate Causey and one of the his victims had been living together in Gibbon, but the roommate had recently changed the locks and threw Causey’s items outside. Causey then rented a room at a Kearney hotel.
Records say Causey learned his former roommate also rented a room at the same hotel and wanted to fight him. Around 7 p.m. March 23 Causey went to the man’s hotel door, but he wouldn’t open it.
Causey then went to the parking lot, sat on a vehicle and allegedly pulled up his shirt revealing a black handgun while his former roommate and some other men watched from their hotel room. Records indicate Causey then pointed a finger gun at the window indicating he would shoot them, then pointed the finger gun to his own head.
Causey then returned to the hotel and knocked on his former roommate’s door again, allegedly threatening, “I’ll get you” on the morning of March 24. The men worked together in Gibbon.
Kearney police were called, and Causey was taken into custody without incident. The gun was located on the east side of the hotel.
