Gibbon man charged with exposing himself
Gibbon man charged with exposing himself

KEARNEY — A Gibbon man is in jail after allegedly exposing himself to a woman in a Gibbon neighborhood.

Jonathon M. Anderson, 22, of Gibbon is charged in Buffalo County Court with public indecency and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors, on Jan. 16 in Gibbon. He was arrested Friday on the warrant.

Anderson has denied the allegations.

On Jan. 16, a woman reported hearing a man yelling outside her residence in Gibbon. When she looked outside the was man standing on the sidewalk in front of her house, pulled down his pants below his knees and exposed his penis to her.

Records indicate the woman gave a Buffalo County Sheriff deputy a description of the man who was carrying two gallons of milk. A witness tried to get the man, later identified as Anderson, to stay at the scene until law enforcement arrived. After trying to engage the man in a fight Anderson walked to a nearby residence and went inside.

The tried to contact Anderson at the address but he denied being the suspect, records indicate. Deputies later obtained an arrest warrant for Anderson.

On Jan. 8, deputies received a report that Anderson had been naked outside the residence he was seen going into on Jan. 16, records indicate.

Today, Anderson is being held at the jail on 10% of a $4,000 bond, or $400. He is scheduled to appear in court in February.

Jonathon M. Anderson

Jonathon M. Anderson
