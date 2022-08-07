Gibbon man arrested after pursuit, standoff in Omaha

OMAHA — A Gibbon man was arrested following a high-speed pursuit and standoff Friday on Interstate 80 in Omaha.

Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon has been charged in Douglas County Court for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, no driver’s license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and traffic violations.

At 9:25 a.m. Friday the Nebraska State Patrol received a report that a pickup was driving erratically and a high rate of speed on eastbound I-80 in Omaha. A trooper located the vehicle near 42nd Street on I-80, observed the erratic driving behavior and attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and continue eastbound, said an NSP news release.

As the pickup approached the Missouri River bridge, it struck both the inside and outside barriers and came to a stop just before the Nebraska/Iowa border. The driver remained inside the vehicle and initially refused troopers’ commands to exit the vehicle, the release said. After a short standoff and response from additional law enforcement, the driver voluntarily exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Rockefeller was lodged in Douglas County Jail. Interstate 80 was closed for approximately 30 minutes.

NSP was assisted by the Omaha Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Council Bluffs Police Department.