Gibbon man accused of sexually assaulting a minor

KEARNEY — A Gibbon man has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor.

Elijah Harper, 19, of Gibbon, is charged in Buffalo County District Court with felony first-degree sexual assault of a minor at least 12 years old, but less than 16, and contributing to the delinquency of a child, a misdemeanor. The alleged crimes took place in March and allege sexual penetration.

He was arrested on a Buffalo County warrant in April, and is free on bond.

If convicted, and he isn’t placed on probation, Harper faces a maximum of 50 years in prison and registration as a sex offender if found guilty.

Court records detailing the case have been sealed. A hearing is set for July 12 in district court.