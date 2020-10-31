Gibbon Fire Hall upgrades in hands of voters

GIBBON — Residents will have the opportunity to vote Tuesday on up to $2.5 million in renovations and expansion of municipal buildings.

The initiative, if approved, will provide renovations and additions to the Gibbon Fire Hall, including two additional bays, training area, community room and City Hall. Voters also will decide whether the projects will be paid with increased sales and use tax, and, if needed, a boost from a property tax increase.

Gibbon Fire Chief Rick Brown said adding on to the current 50-year-old Fire Hall was more feasible than building an entirely new structure.

“It’s a good location the way it is. They added a couple of bays probably in the later ’90s -’97 somewhere in there. They are fairly new. We have everything there,” he said.

There currently are six bays in the Fire Hall, and the project will add two bays. They also plan to extend some of the bays out and add doors to create drive-thru bays. One of the most important parts of the renovation is the firefighters’ safety, Brown said.

Both City Hall and the Fire Hall are in need of ADA-compliant restrooms. The firefighters are also in need of a post-call shower area.

