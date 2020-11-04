 Skip to main content
Gibbon Education Association hosting drive-up walking taco fundraiser Nov. 12

GIBBON — The Gibbon Education Association will host a drive-up walking taco dinner at 5 p.m. Nov. 12.

Bags of tacos — consisting of taco meat, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and salsa — and a bottle of water and a bag of Fritos can be purchased via a drive-thru method at the Gibbon school campus. The price is $4 per meal or $10 for three meals.

For 37 years, the GEA has held an annual pancake feed to raise funds for scholarships for Gibbon graduating seniors. Due to COVID-19, this event is being changed to a walking taco fundraiser.

For a preorder form and more information, visit gibbonpublic.org and the school district’s Facebook page.

