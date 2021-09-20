Giant Fixer-Upper: Kearney landmark, Baker Mansion a back breaker for aging owners

As the mansion is described, it had the same kind of “wow” factor as the ritzy G.W. Frank House that stands majestically today on the west end of the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Baker hoped his massive house would anchor development on Kearney’s east side. The neighborhood he platted there was called Eastlawn.

That name survives today as one of Kearney’s largest mobile home developments. However, after a strong start during which the Kearney electric trolley extended its service to Eastlawn, Baker’s neighborhood sputtered and died. Eastlawn was the victim of hard economic times, and so was the mansion, according to Kearney’s historic homes book.

The mansion suffered from neglect until a physician, John Bancroft Sr., moved in during the late 1940s and renovated the place. Owners and tenants changed as decades passed, and included the Kelleys’ son, Kent.

The Kelleys bought the mansion from Kent several years ago and their giant fixer-upper has kept them busy painting, refinishing floors and fixing things.

They said Friday they’re exhausted from all the work, so they’re eager to pass along the mansion and its grounds to a new owner.

They said they’re hoping the place can become a bed and breakfast or finds a buyer who loves it as much as they do.