KEARNEY — Jason Mundorf might be a master at leading the Kearney Public Schools, but he was just spinning his wheels Thursday evening.

Or trying to, anyway.

The school superintendent was one of 10 community leaders who competed in the Tricycle Derby, the zany way that the United Way of the Kearney Area kicked off its 2023-24 campaign.

“It’s been a long time since I rode a tricycle,” Mundorf confessed after the, uh, ride was over. He even competed in a coat and tie. “I thought it would pedal, but it wouldn’t work. I couldn’t use my legs,” he said.

Like most of the others, he pushed himself across the finish line with his feet.

At least he stayed upright. Dr. Alicia Lyon of Lyon Family Dentistry, costumed as a tube of toothpaste, tipped over on her tricycle at the end of her ride. She valiantly stood up, brushed herself off and laughed about it. “Only my pride was hurt,” she said.

Winner of the competition was Dr. Kenneth Carey of Heartland Oral Surgery. He wore a black T-shirt proclaiming himself to be the Molarnator. “It was a little hard to get onto the tricycle,” he said afterward, but he won handily in three heats.

The competition took place in the front parking lot of Pinnacle Bank at 5323 Second Ave. Pinnacle is the corporate sponsor of this year’s United Way campaign, which runs through next March 31. This year’s goal is $400,000.

Marci Drumheller, a United Way board member, used the term “fund-racing” as she helped tally funds raised by the trike riders before the contest began.

Outside, Mayor Stan Clouse and City Councilwoman Tami Moore pulled a taut blue ribbon across the finish line for competitors to break through.

Ryan Ohri, a Kearney policeman and owner of Ryan Ohri Real Estate, came proudly in uniform. He won a golden piggy bank for raising $980, the highest amount, prior to the event. Tricycle riders had a friendly pre-race competition to see who could raise the most money.

Ohri had set a $1,000 personal goal and fell just $20 short of that. “(Police Chief Bryan) Waugh loves having officers appear in public events, especially ones that support nonprofits,” he said.

That competition netted nearly $6,000, UWKA Executive Director Savannah Lyon said. This was her first campaign kick-off since she started her position Jan. 16, and a large crowd attended, including members of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce.

Kyle Smith, a member of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department for six years and a Realtor with EXP Realty, pedaled in his firefighter garb, including his helmet.

Amanda Polacek, marketing director of Kearney Regional Medical Center, gave up on the pedals and propelled herself with her feet, too. She said she’d just given tricycles away belonging to her seven-year-old daughter and four-year-old twins. “The hospital is a big United Way supporter. I’ll do anything for this cause,” she said. She raised $250.

T.J. Brandt, husband of competitor Lauren Brandt, clerk of the City of Kearney, brought children Ripley, 5, and Barker, 8, to watch their mom compete.

Other participants included Curt Ott of Pinnacle Bank, Dalton Jensen of UNK Wrestling and Stuart Johnson of Sampson Construction.

Landon Lueshen, board chairman for United Way, said the board learned about a tricycle race that had been done elsewhere and quickly approved the idea.

“You can just feel the energy here tonight. United Way is starting to get connected here again. Freedom Fest (July 4) was great, with huge support, and we made a lot of money,” Lueshen said.

UWKA supports 21 partner agencies in six counties — Buffalo, Kearney, Franklin, Harlan, Phelps and Custer — that focus on education, finance and health. Those agencies include Salvation Army, Boy Scouts, the American Red Cross and others.

Earlier campaign events included an Aug. 26 golf tournament in Pleasanton, hosted by J&G Dirt Works, and an Aug. 29 barbeque in Holdrege hosted by Enbridge. United Way is planning a volunteer fair in October and a Week of Kindness in November.

For more information, visit www.uwka.org.