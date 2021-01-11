Get your pet's portrait, help out the Kearney Area Animal Shelter in 10th annual Paws for a Cause fundraiser

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One of the biggest challenges with photographing animals is keeping their attention.

“Their attention level always starts at a 10, and it starts to go down from there. The challenge as a photographer is being ready to go immediately. You don’t have two or three warm-up shots, so you better be ready to go,” he said.

Baer has 15 different noise makers and squeaky toys to help grab the dogs’ attention, and often the best images take place in the first five minutes.

Cats are a totally different animal. They may need 20 minutes to warm up to the space, and some like to feel safe and enclosed, Baer said. He often will photograph cats within partitions that are just out of sight of the lens.

Some of Baer’s clients bring their pets back each year for portraits. He’s seen a pair of Bernese Mountain Dogs change from 15-pound, fuzzy puppies to giant, 150-pound dogs three years later. Another client brings in her golden retrievers every year, but one year the older dog passed away.

“We get to know these pets over the years,” Baer said. “We feel good to know they have good portraits to remember them by.”

The shortness of a pet’s life is one of the reasons Baer enjoys capturing their images.